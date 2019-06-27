FOXBORO, Mass. — The Revolution were on the verge of presenting new coach Bruce Arena with his first home victory since taking the reins May 14, but a tying goal by Philadelphia in the 84th minute spoiled the party and led to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.
Revs defender Brandon Bye gave the hosts a 1-0 lead after he got to the back end of a corner kick by Carlos Gil in the 31 st minute. A late breakdown in the second helped Philadelphia’s Kacper Przybylko connect for the equalizer.
“It was OK. You like to believe you could close the game out and walk away with three points, but give Philadelphia credit. They pushed hard in the second half and got through the middle of the field too easy,” Arena said. “But, a fair result. I’m not arguing about that.”
Arena, who is 1-0-1 in MLS games since becoming coach, was asked about the turnaround for the Revs (4-8-5), who are 3-1-3 across all competition since dismissing coach Brad Friedel.
“I’ve only been here for two games. Let’s not have a parade, yet. You’re like my best friend,” Arena quipped. “It’s not life and death here, right now. You play the next game. It’s three points. We have 17 games left in the season. … If we play like we have the last month, we have a chance.”