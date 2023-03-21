Damien Harris has left the Patriots, but he hasn’t said goodbye to the AFC East.
According to reports, the free agent running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Harris had spent his first four seasons with the Patriots, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.
Last season, he missed some time due to injury, finishing with 464 yards and three touchdowns. He also saw Rhamondre Stevenson take over as the Patriots lead back. Harris rushed for 15 touchdowns in 2021.
Last week, the Patriots added running back James Robinson to a two-year deal worth up to a maximum of $8 million. The Patriots also have Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and Ty Montgomery in the running back room.
— Boston Herald
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.