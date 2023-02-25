Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has been the subject of constant criticism since taking over the club in Oct. 2019. With two last-place finishes in three years, that comes with the territory.
It turns out, though, that some critics have taken things much too far. According to Stan Grossfeld of The Boston Globe, Bloom has received “rare” death threats and an antisemitic slur.
“Bloom is reluctant to comment on the rare death threats and an antisemitic slur he’s received. He doesn’t want to talk about having trouble sleeping when the team plays poorly or about migraine headaches he occasionally gets,” Grossfeld wrote Friday. ‘I’ve had them my whole life,’ he says.
“‘I don’t think that days are going to be better because [Red Sox fans] know that I’m suffering when we lose, even though I am,’ he says.”
Bloom, who turns 40 next week, may face a make-or-break year in 2023. The Red Sox are projected by many outlets to once again finish last in the American League East and pressure is rising after team officials, including Bloom, were booed by fans at the club’s “Winter Weekend” event in Springfield last month.
Bloom has continually brushed off questions about his job security.
“‘I look at every day I get to do this as an amazing privilege, and I’m going to empty the tank just going after it every single day,’” he told Grossfeld.
