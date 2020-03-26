It’s not quite Tom Brady, but another big name will be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster in 2020.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ndamukong Suh is expected to re-sign in Tampa Bay on a one-year, $8 million deal.
Locker rooms are always fascinating ecosystems, and none will be more intriguing than the Buccaneers’ this season. Suh has a big personality on the defensive side of the ball, but Arians is expecting Brady to come in and command the room.
“I think what he brings to us more than anything is a proven leader,” Arians said on the Rich Eisen show. “A leader of men that knows how to win championships. We have a really good young football team that needs a leader like that.”
Though Suh has done his share of talking smack, he does seem to respect Brady.
“He’s one of the great quarterbacks,” Suh said ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl. “One of the best in the league and a future Hall of Famer, so it’s always a pleasure to hit him and take him down.”
Fortunately for Brady, he’ll be wearing a quarterback’s non-contact jersey on the practice field.