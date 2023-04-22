Ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka may be spending a lot of time facing off against his former squad next season. According to a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, Udoka is a ‘serious’ candidate for the Toronto Raptors head coaching job after the team fired Nick Nurse on Friday morning.
Udoka’s ties to the Toronto position date back to March when a report from Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com indicated that the team would have interest in Udoka if the job would become open. Udoka is also considered a top candidate for the Rockets’ open job according to multiple reports.
The Raptors are coming off a disappointing season in which they failed to make the postseason after losing to the Bulls in the NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 9 seed after finishing the year at 41-41. That record was far lower than preseason expectations.
The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season back in September just days before training camp for “violations of team policies.” The team promoted Joe Mazzulla to interim head coach before training camp and then gave him the official title at the All-Star Break while cutting ties with Udoka. Mazzulla led the Celtics to a 57-25 record this season, the most wins in a season since 2009 and has his new team up 2-0 in the first round over the hawks.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.