In the intoxicating buildup to the European Championship final Sunday, the soccer world was overrun by tales of England and Wembley Stadium, of the Three Lions, Harry Kane and 55 years of English heartache in major tournaments.
There was, however, a second team seeking redemption of very different kinds, a blue-clad Italian squad that happened to have played some of the finest soccer over the month-long spectacle.
The setting and the start swayed England’s way, but as a tense affair in northwest London uncoiled — from a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes of regulation and 30 of extra time to an extraordinary penalty-kick tiebreaker — Italy extended English misery and celebrated its first continental crown since 1968.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, made two saves and another English attempt hit the post as the Azzurri prevailed, 3-2, in a shootout.
Italy also made amends for missing the World Cup in 2018, one of the program’s darkest moments after four global crowns, most recently in 2006.
“We had the disappointment of [missing] the World Cup, but you always need to believe, you always need to strive for the top, and you must never give up,” said defender Leonardo Bonucci, who scored the tying goal in the second half. “This is a renaissance for Italian football.”
It was a gutting blow to English football. Appearing in its first European final, England was seeking its first major trophy since it won the World Cup at home in 1966.
“The balloon is burst, and the feeling around the country will be very empty, I know,” Coach Gareth Southgate said.