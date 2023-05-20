Boston has traded speedy Triple-A outfielder Greg Allen to the Yankees for minor league righty Diego Hernández and cash considerations.
Allen had an upward mobility clause in his contract, so he’s likely headed to the majors for New York after spending the first part of the season with the WooSox.
Allen, 30, joined the Red Sox a minor league free agent in mid-January. He hit .250 with two homers, 15 RBIs and a .795 OPS in 37 games for the WooSox while also stealing 23 bases in 23 attempts. He was far down Boston’s center field depth chart behind the injured Adam Duvall and Jarren Duran, who has played well since being promoted to the majors in mid-April. The Red Sox signed veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer on Friday and assigned him to Worcester as Allen’s replacement.
Allen has been a Yankee before, as he spent the 2021 season with the organization. In addition to logging 73 appearances at Triple-A that year, he appeared in 15 games in the bigs, hitting .270 with and .849 OPS in a limited sample size. In 282 career games in the majors with Cleveland, San Diego, New York and Pittsburgh, Allen owns a career .232 average, .635 OPS and 45 steals.
The Red Sox also signed veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Worcester, according to Friday’s WooSox game notes. Zimmer is already in Worcester; he was just released by the Dodgers after spending the early part of their season with their Triple-A affiliate.
Zimmer, 30, is a former Cleveland first-round pick who has 372 games of major league experience since debuting in 2017. In parts of six major league seasons with Cleveland (2017-21), Toronto (2022) and Philadelphia (2022), he has hit .213 with 21 homers, 42 steals and a .631 OPS. Last season, he struggled mightily at the plate (.124 average, .435 OPS) in two stints with the Blue Jays and nine games with the Phillies.
