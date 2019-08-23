BOSTON — A day later, Alex Cora got it right.
The Red Sox suspended game against the Kansas City Royals was over in 12 minutes on Thursday afternoon, when Brock Holt hit a walkoff single off the Green Monster to give the Sox a 5-4 win.
Christian Vazquez hit a one-out double, Sam Travis was intentionally walked and Cora chose to let his left-handed hitting second baseman hit for himself with a lefty on the mound.
One night earlier, Cora pinch-hit Chris Owings for Marco Hernandez to gain the platoon matchup with the game on the line, but Owings struck out.
This time, Cora used Owings as a pinch-runner for Vazquez and let Holt smack one off Richard Lovelady to score Owings easily.
“In the dugout, it’s like, ‘It’s the 10th inning’ — just to make sure feelings don’t get offended because I hit or run for you,” Cora said. “We had to pinch-hit right away for Mitch (Moreland) there. We felt like Brock, he’s going to put the ball in play.”
Holt smacked a breaking ball on the outer half straight down the line to end the game. He hasn’t gotten many chances against lefties this year, but is now 5-for-20 off them after hitting .292 last year.
“I don’t mind facing lefties,” he said. “It’s not an uncomfortable feeling for me. I feel like I’m a good player and can help the team regardless of if there’s a righty or a lefty out there. So today I’m glad I was able to show that.”
Holt is having a career year before he enters free agency, hitting .319 with a .835 OPS.
“We missed Brock in the early part of the season,” Cora said. “He tried to play through the eye injury and it didn’t work out and he went on the IL, and he’s a guy that we missed. He can play second, he can pinch hit, he can play different positions. He’s a quality at-bat.”
Taylor gets
job done
There was no national anthem but both managers were briefed on the ground rules before the 1:05 p.m. start of the game, which originally began on Aug. 7 but was suspended due to rain in the 10th inning.
Josh Taylor went back to the mound with a 2-1 count against Meibrys Viloria, though the Royals pinch-hit Nick Dini for Viloria to get things started. Dini lined out on the first pitch after play resumed and Taylor worked a 1-2-3 10th inning, earning the first win of his career.
“J.T. did an outstanding job,” Cora said. “He’s been good for us for a while. They had two righties. They pinch hit. We knew that was a possibility that was going to happen, but we’re OK with him facing lefties and righties. His stuff is playing. He’s been very precise, and he’s a guy that we count on.”
Taylor was acquired from the Diamondbacks for Deven Marrero last May and has made quite the impact since being called up to the big leagues this year.
In 37 innings, the 26-year-old lefty has struck out 48 batters with a 2.92 ERA.
“I just started to trust myself and not try to pitch fine or on the corners and make them try to get them to miss rather than just go after hitters,” he said.
Career year continues
Vazquez’ 22nd double of the season was a rocket to left-center to get the Sox going in this one.
Vazquez has struggled behind the plate but is having a career year at the dish with a .283 average, 18 homers and 53 RBI.
“In the offseason he made some changes with his swing,” Cora said. “Sometimes I have to remind him, ‘Hey, you’re a different hitter. You’re hitting .280 and you’ve got 18 home runs and you’ve got 50-something RBI. You’re a guy that we rely on. Don’t try to hit singles to right field. Try to do damage.’
“He’s been outstanding for us. We’re very happy with the progress he’s made. Obviously defensively he’s throwing the ball well. There’s a few things he understands he needs to get better, but we’re getting a catcher the organization believed last year can help us win another World Series.”
Hot dog heaven
The Sox had 16,441 scanned tickets at the gate on Thursday afternoon, 15,140 of which were new tickets. More than 6,000 of them were given away free to children while adults made a $5 donation to the Jimmy Fund.
With discounted food prices including $1 hot dogs, more than 11,000 hot dogs were sold.
Kids were allowed on the warning track before the game and ran the bases afterward. Nearly 4,000 children participated.