For the first time since 2019, the Red Sox will have no starters in this summer’s All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball announced the results of its Phase 1 fan voting for this year’s Midsummer Classic and zero Red Sox remain in the running to start in Seattle on July 11. The top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) advanced to Phase 2, with the final voting taking place between June 26-29. Last year, Rafael Devers started at third base for the American League.
No Red Sox came particularly close to advancing to Phase 2. Devers was fourth among third basemen but couldn’t gain the same totals as Texas’ Josh Jung and Toronto’s Matt Chapman. Masataka Yoshida was eighth among outfielders, falling two spots short of advancing. Justin Turner was eighth among designated hitters and Kiké Hernández was 10th among shortstops despite being stripped of his job as Boston’s starter earlier this month. Notably, Alex Verdugo was not among the top 20 outfield vote-getters.
Two former Red Sox remain in the running for starting spots. Mookie Betts is a finalist to start in the outfield for the National League and J.D. Martinez was the leading vote-getter in the National League among designated hitters.
The full list of All-Star starters will be revealed on June 29 with the full rosters released July 2. The Red Sox are guaranteed to have at least one representative among pitchers and reserves.
