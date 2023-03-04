With the infield shift now restricted in Major League Baseball, the Red Sox introduced a new kind of defensive alignment Friday against the Twins.
With left-hander Joey Gallo up for Minnesota, Boston employed a new-look outfield shift in which two outfielders manned right field (one shallow, one deep) and the entirety of left field was left vacant. Center fielder Adam Duvall moved to shallow right against Gallo, a frequent pull hitter, with right fielder Alex Verdugo manning deep right field and left fielder Raimel Tapia playing left center. About 45 percent of the outfield on the left side was left unmanned.
The Red Sox obviously employed the shift due to Gallo’s tendency to pull the ball into left field. Duvall stood where the second baseman would previously stand when the infield shift was allowed. New MLB rules this season dictate that at the time a pitch is thrown, all four infielders are required to be on the infield dirt (or infield grass) with two on each side of second base. Manager Alex Cora clearly tried to combat that with Friday’s new strategy.
On Twitter, former Red Sox third baseman and NESN analyst Will Middlebrooks pointed out that the Red Sox can shift in a similar way during home games and might gain an advantage by doing so. At Fenway Park, where right field is much more spacious than left field, the club can use the outfield shift to prevent damage from lefty pull hitters.
“The Red Sox playing 81 games at Fenway is a massive advantage for them,” Middlebrooks tweeted. “The (Green Monster) in left will allow the Sox to do this against any lefties they want to over-shift. Ball to left will most likely be a double, but it will force a big bopper lefty out of his normal approach.”
Shift restrictions are among the many new rules being employed in baseball this season. MLB also instituted a pitch clock and installed larger bases to encourage base-stealing.
