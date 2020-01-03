BOSTON — The Dodgers remain interested in Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and could pursue a package deal involving Betts and left-hander David Price, according to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. According to Morosi, the Dodgers’ talks about Betts have become “at least as frequent” as their discussions with the Indians regarding shortstop Francisco Lindor.
The Dodgers, who already lost on top free agents Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Madison Bumgarner this winter, look to be poised to make a major strike after falling short of a World Series title again last fall. On paper, Los Angeles looks to be a strong fit for both Betts and Price, who are known to be available in trade talks due to Boston’s goal to get under the $208 million competitive balance tax threshold in 2020.