A year after spending the winter trying to cut payroll to get under Major League Baseball’s competitive balance tax threshold, the Red Sox are now in a position to flex some financial might. And according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Boston could look to make a creative move in which they would acquire another club’s top prospect by taking on an inflated salary of a major-league player.
“The Red Sox are uniquely positioned to buy prospects by taking on big salaries in trades, the kind of move that would satisfy their dual goals of building for the future while improving in 2021,” Rosenthal wrote. “Such deals usually are difficult to pull off in an industry where teams guard their Precious Prospects\u2122 like gold bullions. But the financial pressures some clubs face because of the COVID-19 pandemic might create opportunities that did not exist before.”
Even if they do tender contracts to all five of their arbitration-eligible players before Wednesday’s deadline, the Red Sox will have only $140-145 million committed to their 2021 payroll, a significant drop from 2020 ($181 million) and 2019 ($245 million). Though it’s unclear how much the team’s budget will drop due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s all but certain that the club will look to increase payroll for next season.
A potential template for a creative deal would include the Red Sox acquiring a high-priced veteran and a top minor-leaguer from a team looking to cut payroll in exchange for a fringe major-leaguer or lesser prospect. As Rosenthal points out, the most recent example of such a deal came last December, when the Giants acquired Zack Cozart (and his $12.67 million salary) and top shortstop prospect Will Wilson from the Angels for a fringe prospect (Garrett Williams) and then released Cozart, effectively buying Wilson by taking on Cozart’s salary.
The Red Sox considered making a creative move before last season, discussing the possibility of acquiring Wil Myers (who is making $22.5 million per year through 2022) and a pitching prospect from the Padres. Rosenthal names a few other candidates for such a move, including Carlos Carrasco (Indians), Sonny Gray (Reds), Danny Duffy (Royals), Alex Cobb (Orioles), Carlos Martinez (Cardinals), Zack Greinke (Astros) and Madison Bumgarner (Diamondbacks).
Boston is looking at a variety of ways to upgrade its starting rotation, so the idea of potentially adding a veteran big-league starter and a pitching prospect for the future likely appeals to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his staff. The pitching market is expected to pick up after Wednesday night’s non-tender deadline, when dozens of players are expected to become free agents.
Boston interested in Corey Kluber
The Red Sox are showing interest in free-agent starter Corey Kluber, according to a report from Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.
Kluber, 34, was limited to just one inning in 2020 after being traded from the Indians to the Rangers in December. The two-time Cy Young award winner suffered a Grade 2 teres major (right shoulder) strain during his first start of the season on July 26 and was unable to return for Texas. As WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported in late October, Kluber is now recovered from his injury and has been cleared to complete a normal offseason program before spring training begins in Februrary.
The Rangers declined their $18 million club option on Kluber after the season, making him a free agent for the first time in his 10-year major-league career. Though the righty struggled in limited action in 2019 (5.80 ERA in seven starts), he was effective as recently as 2018, when he finished third in Cy Young voting after going 20-7 with a 2.89 ERA in 33 starts for Cleveland.The Red Sox are known to be aggressively pursuing starting pitching help on this year’s free-agent market. So far, a few veteran arms have come off the board, with Marcus Stroman (Mets), Kevin Gausman (Giants), Charlie Morton (Braves), Robbie Ray (Blue Jays), Mike Minor (Royals) and Drew Smyly (Braves) already signing new contracts.