Fed up after nearly two weeks of bad baseball, the Boston Red Sox finally righted the ship with an explosive 20-8 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Red Sox were fully in control from the opening pitch, combining a brilliant start by Nathan Eovaldi with a complete effort by the entire lineup to earn the team’s most satisfying win in recent memory.
Having averaged fewer than three runs per game since the trade deadline, the Red Sox erupted for 20 runs for the first time since Aug. 15, 2015, against the Mariners. And they did it while only hitting one home run. Boston had 19 hits total, including seven doubles, two triples and a 428-foot three-run home run by Xander Bogaerts.
Of Boston’s many great performances at the plate, J.D. Martinez had arguably the best. He reached base six times, going 4 for 4 with a walk and a hit by pitch, and had a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
Bobby Dalbec (2 for 3, triple, 5 RBI) had one of his best games as a big leaguer and Kiké Hernández (3 for 5, two doubles), Hunter Renfroe (3 for 5, 4 RBI, two doubles) and Bogaerts (2 for 4, 4 RBI, double, HR) all produced as well.
Coming off two bad starts, Nathan Eovaldi had full command from the opening pitch. The righty went 7.0 innings and allowed only one run on three hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Eovaldi threw 97 pitches, 69 for strikes, and the only blemish on his outing was a solo home run in the sixth inning by Brandon Lowe.
Why was the game as close as it was? Phillips Valdez came on to close the game in the top of the ninth with a 19-run cushion and promptly gave up seven runs on five hits and two homers, including a grand slam by Brett Phillips.
Meanwhile, Fleming wears it ...
Rather than burn his whole bullpen in a game that was quickly getting out of hand, Rays manager Kevin Cash threw his starter Josh Fleming to the wolves. The lefty gave up three straight doubles to start the game, and by the time it was over he’d allowed 10 runs on 11 hits with six walks (two intentional) and three strikeouts in only 3.1 innings.
Things didn’t go much better for the bullpen, and in the bottom of the eighth backup catcher Francisco Mejia came on and was promptly mugged. The Red Sox tagged him for six runs on five hits even after the game was already well out of reach.
With Wednesday’s win the Red Sox are now four games behind the Rays in the AL East and two games ahead of the Yankees for the second Wild Card spot. Boston now has a chance to take two out of three from the Rays and get back within striking distance for the AL East lead.