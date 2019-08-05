NEW YORK — Playoffs?
Until the Red Sox rotation re-discovers the abandoned art of pitching, the 2019 Red Sox are free to go leaf-peeping in Vermont this October.
Capped off by another concerning start from the declining David Price Sunday night in a 7-4 loss, the Red Sox were swept in four games over this lost weekend in the Bronx that featured weak-sauce offense and atrocious pitching from the starters to a Yankees lineup that will be pining for them for days.
The club was reeling before it got here, but the Big Apple inspired them to enter death-spiral mode. The Red Sox have an eight-game losing streak that is (radio)active, and the 59-55 ballclub is closer to falling back to a .500 record than it is to an AL wild card berth. After arriving here 3½ games back, they are now 6½ games out as the three teams ahead of them, the Indians, Rays and A’s, combined to go 7-0 over the weekend.
The calendar still says August from Price’s perspective.
“Everybody just has to do their part, that’s all we need, we don’t need anybody to be extra special, just 1 through 25, just everybody pull your own weight and we’ll start winning baseball games again,” said Price.
The team’s loss total has now exceeded the 2018 total of 54.
“We had a very good season last year, that’s crazy to think about, I wasn’t aware of that,” said Price. “Last year everything went really well for us, the ball bounced our way, it’s been a lot tougher to this point for us this year.”
Price’s manager described this past week as “horrible.”
“It wasn’t a good week, not only the trip, but the whole week, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” said manager Alex Cora.
— Boston Herald