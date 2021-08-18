It has been trending this way for a few weeks, but it finally happened on Tuesday: the Yankees caught the Red Sox in the Wild Card chase.
An uninspiring offensive performance was mostly to blame as the Sox scored just three runs all day as they dropped both games of a doubleheader and lost their playoff spot.
They fell 5-3 in the early game as the Sox’ bullpen took another one on the chin, then lost to the Yanks’ 2-0 in the late game as the Sox were blanked by rookie right-hander Luis Gil.
At one point this season, the Sox had a 10-game lead over the Yankees. But since July 26, the Red sox have gone just 7-14 while their rivals from the Bronx have gone 17-5 in that span to set up a critical stretch over the final six weeks of the season.
The Yankees improved to 68-52, the Sox fell to 69-53 and they are both now locked in a three-way tie with the Oakland A’s (68-52) for the two Wild Card spots in the American League.
“They have a good team, I’ve been saying it all along,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “They did some good things throughout when they were struggling with COVID and all that. It started the last homestand here with all the young kids coming up here — not young kids, some of them were veterans at Triple-A — coming up and playing a different brand of baseball.
“That’s a different team than early in the season. They’re more agile, more versatile, more athletic, and one thing they’ve done throughout the season, they can pitch.”
Nathan Eovaldi pitched well in the nightcap, but the Sox’ offense couldn’t get much going against Luis Gil, who became the first pitcher in MLB history to throw a scoreless start in each of his first three big league appearances.
“There’s still plenty of time to get back to where we know we can be,” Eovaldi said.
A dominant weekend over the Orioles briefly masked the problems that have plagued the Red Sox late in games this month. It was on full display in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York, where the Red Sox’ disastrous fifth inning led to a brutal loss that was made worse after they loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh and final inning and failed to score any runs.
The Red Sox had come back from an early 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead on Christian Vazquez’s first home run since June 27 — a monster solo shot to left in the fifth. And with a seven-inning game, Cora was aggressive in going to his bullpen early.
Tanner Houck had trouble with command in the opening innings and was roughed up for two runs in the second. He looked stronger in the third and fourth, but was pulled after 58 pitches as Cora turned to his rested bullpen. Needing to patch together nine outs to preserve a win, Garrett Whitlock only recorded one before he and Josh Taylor combined to blow the lead.
Whitlock struck out D.J. LeMahieu to start the inning before giving up two consecutive walks to Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge. With the left-handed Joey Gallo coming up, Cora turned to Taylor but he walked him to load the bases, then gave up a bloop to Luke Voit that got over Kiké Hernandez’s head that landed for a go-ahead two-run single.
Giancarlo Stanton followed with another RBI single to give the Yankees a two-run lead.
“We’ve got to make sure we get ahead of guys and put them away,” Cora said of the bullpen, which allowed six walks. “As a unit, we’ve got to be a little bit better.”
The fifth-inning meltdown was ultimately decisive, and it was another gut-punch provided by the Red Sox bullpen. Sox relievers have given up 32 earned runs in their last 34.1 innings (8.39 ERA) dating to Aug. 6.
“It’s a tough month for everybody, for a bullpen, for everybody,” Vazquez said. “It’s a lot of games in the bank for everybody and we need to keep grinding and keep grinding and keep playing baseball. This is a marathon. This is not a sprint. ...
“Everybody is tired. We’re in August. It’s part of the game.”
Despite that, the Red Sox had life in the seventh when they loaded the bases with nobody out against Jonathan Loaisiga, but couldn’t plate a run.
The Sox blew offensive chances in the fifth and sixth innings of the nightcap, too.
“It’s not deflating,” Cora said. “I mean, it’s two games. We lost. Whatever. ... We’re not happy that we lost two games, but the deflating part of it, the frustrating part of it, if people feel that way in the clubhouse, they need to turn the page and be ready to play tomorrow. From my end, you stay the course.”