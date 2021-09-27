BOSTON — The New York Yankees rode into Fenway Park needing a sweep to unseat the Sox for the rights to host an American League Wild Card Game and get a leg up in what is sure to be a nutty race to the finish line this coming week.
Behind Giancarlo Stanton, a sweep it was.
Both teams revealed their flaws in Sunday nights’ series finale, exchanging dropped fly balls and silly mistakes until the Yankees emerged victorious with a 6-3 win that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
By wiping the Fenway floors with their rivals this weekend, the Yankees jumped one game up in the Wild Card race. The Sox are still in position to make the playoffs, one game behind the Yanks and one game up on the Blue Jays.
Friday’s game was an easy win for the Yanks when Nathan Eovaldi said he couldn’t grip the ball well enough to throw his curveball and got ripped to shreds in an 8-3 loss, highlighted by a Stanton three-run blast.
Saturday provided a much tighter contest as the Red Sox took a 2-1 lead into the eighth until Darwinzon Hernandez served up a grand slam to Stanton in an eventual 5-3 loss.
Sunday, gifted a 3-2 lead into the eighth inning, the Red Sox again couldn’t hang onto it.
With two on, Aaron Judge hit a laser toward the center-field wall for an RBI double that scored two and put the Yankees back in front. Stanton hit a majestic home run behind him and the Sox were cooked.
