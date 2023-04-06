BOSTON — Any early season goodwill the Red Sox accumulated with two fun wins over the weekend has officially been erased.
The Pirates — expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season — finished off their sweep of Boston with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon. The Red Sox, who had just five hits in the series finale, were particularly sloppy on a chilly day at Fenway Park, throwing the ball around and getting fundamentally outclassed by an opponent thought to be inferior.
The bright spot of Wednesday’s defeat was Corey Kluber, who bounced back from a poor Opening Day start to allow just one run on three hits in five innings. The only blemish against Kluber was a solo homer by Carlos Santana in the fourth. With Kluber at just 67 pitches through five innings, manager Alex Cora made the somewhat surprising decision to pull him in favor of John Schreiber. A bullpen that had been steady for the Red Sox through the first handful of games this season quickly unraveled.
Schreiber allowed two quick hits before Ke’Bryan Hayes caught the Sox off guard with a perfectly executed safety squeeze to the right side that scored Bryan Reynolds and put the Pirates up, 2-0. In the seventh, with Kaleb Ort pitching, Jason Delay doubled to lead off the inning, then advanced to third when Triston Casas inexplicably tried to throw him out on a grounder to first base. Reynolds’ sacrifice fly made it 3-0 and gave the Pirates a chance to add on when Masataka Yoshida’s errant throw sailed past home plate. Santana drove in Oneil Cruz with an RBI double to make it a four-run game.
Young Pirates righty Mitch Keller shut Boston down for most of the day, allowing just three baserunners through his first six innings. Boston finally got its offense going in the seventh with a two-out rally as Christian Arroyo followed a Triston Casas double with an RBI single. The Red Sox came within inches of tying the game, as a deep Reese McGuire fly ball to right field was initially called a three-run homer before being ruled foul. Keller struck out McGuire to end the threat.
