BOSTON — If the Red Sox can’t mount a big late-summer comeback and wind up missing the playoffs again, this weekend’s debacle will likely be remembered as the moment it all went wrong.
The Red Sox lost again Sunday, falling 13-1 as the Toronto Blue Jays completed the backbreaking three-game sweep at Fenway Park. Unlike the first two games, which were reasonably competitive, this one was a rout from the start as the Blue Jays pummeled the beleaguered Red Sox pitching staff and left town in full control of the last American League Wild Card spot.
And yet as dominant as Toronto was Sunday, the Red Sox ultimately beat themselves.
All of Boston’s chickens came home to roost this weekend, as the flaws that have plagued this club throughout the season were exposed at the worst possible time. Friday’s loss was marked by the offense’s ill-timed disappearing act, Saturday’s by a costly baserunning error, and on Sunday it was a defensive miscue that opened the floodgates for a huge Blue Jays rally.
Since Garrett Whitlock went on the injured list on July 3 the Red Sox have used openers in 10 of their last 25 games, an approach that worked well for several weeks but put a massive strain on the bullpen. The staff appears to have finally reached its breaking point, and since the start of last week’s road trip the bullpen has now allowed 36 runs over it’s last 42 innings.
Rookie left-hander Chris Murphy, who entered Sunday with a 1.59 ERA over 28.1 innings as a bulk reliever, gave up six runs over 2.1 innings after opener Brennan Bernardino posted a scoreless first. He allowed four in the third after Duran’s misplay, with Matt Chapman breaking the ice with a two-run double immediately following Springer’s hit, and later served up a two-run bomb to hot-hitting Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider in the fourth.
Murphy then gave way to Mauricio Llovera, who allowed five runs over 1.1 innings and pitched perhaps the ugliest inning of the season in the top of the fifth and exited with the Sox down 11-1.
Boston’s lone offense came on a Triston Casas solo home run in the fourth.
Boston has now lost seven of its last eight games and now not only trail the Blue Jays by five games, but have also been jumped by the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees in the Wild Card standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.