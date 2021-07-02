BOSTON — Upon returning as manager last November, Alex Cora outlined a number of points the Red Sox needed to do to contend again.
Among them was improving their play at home after they had finished below .500 at Fenway Park in both 2019 and 2020.
“We need to get back to making it fun again here,” Cora said the day he was reintroduced as the manager.
It’s hard to argue that any team is having more fun than the Red Sox right now.
After a tough end to their road trip in Tampa last week, the Red Sox have reclaimed their spot at the top of the division with a dominant week. Behind seven shutout innings from Nathan Eovaldi and a merciless offensive performance, they took care of business against the lowly Royals in a 15-1 laugher Thursday afternoon at Fenway, as they finished their seven-game homestand unbeaten.
The Red Sox returned home last Friday with a sellout crowd against the Yankees as they honored Dustin Pedroia, and they carried that momentum throughout the homestand, with sweeps over the Yankees and Royals. In doing so, they vaulted back to the top of the American League and are 3½ games ahead of the Rays in the division as they head west.
“It started with a tribute to No. 15, right?” Cora said. “And we score 15 in the last game of the homestand. That night was special. That night brought energy to the place. I know we’ve been having fun on Fridays here. It’s a packed house, it’s loud and it’s fun. But just watching him out there and seeing the videos and all of that, I don’t know if that has to do with the way we played but I think it was a good way to start it and today was a great way to end it.”
After going 57-24 at home en route to a championship in 2018, the Red Sox took a step back at Fenway. In 2019, they were 38-43. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when fans weren’t allowed in the building, it was an 11-20 mark.
Even though Cora knew improvement was critical, the Red Sox were slow out of the gates in front of a limited capacity crowd. They started 15-13 before Fenway was allowed to go back to full capacity on May 29 against the Marlins. Since then, the Sox are 12-4 at home, including the first two sellouts last weekend against the Yankees.
It’s no coincidence, Cora believes.
“They’re making a difference,” Cora said of the crowds. “Early on it was difficult. I mentioned to you guys when we were in Texas and we came here to play Detroit it felt like we were flat. It’s not that we were flat, it’s just that the atmosphere was different. I remember when I went to Camila’s graduation, just watching on TV that Saturday, (Hirokazu) Sawamura with the big strikeout, Adam (Ottavino) with the big strikeout and they showed emotion against the Marlins.
“That was amazing watching on TV. Then this past weekend was amazing. Even now, the last few nights. Yesterday, the last few innings. The handful of people that were here were loud.”
The 27,913 in attendance Thursday were treated with plenty to cheer about. Rafael Devers and Danny Santana combined for six hits and 10 RBI as the Red Sox recorded 17 hits, four of which were homers, as they scored a season-high 15 runs.
Everything seemed to go right for the Red Sox as all nine hitters in their lineup had at least one hit. Santana, who’s struggled at the plate since hitting a homer in each of his first two games with the Red Sox, finally caught some fire. His first home since May 22, a three-run shot in the fourth, was powered with a flick of his wrist to the opposite field. It just kept carrying to the Red Sox bullpen in right, just beating a home run rob by Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson.
“Really surprised,” Santana said. “I don’t know. I hit that ball good, but I’m surprised it carried that much.”
Surprising, kind of like the Red Sox’ start through 82 games. But not to them, and the fans aren’t complaining about what should be a fun summer on Jersey Street.
“I hope they’re enjoying this team,” Cora said. “I hope the fans are enjoying the way we’re playing the game and going about the business. ...
“We just keep getting better, keep pushing. It’s a good feeling to go out there and sweep the homestand. We’re in a good place right now.”