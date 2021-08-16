Eduardo Rodriguez is looking more like himself again, and if his latest performance is any indication, he has plenty more to give as the Red Sox make their push toward the playoffs.
The left-hander tossed six strong innings to lead the Red Sox to a series sweep over the Orioles with a 6-2 victory, but he wasn’t totally satisfied. At 83 pitches after throwing a 1-2-3 sixth inning, he was taken out of the game by manager Alex Cora. Rodriguez had no interest in finishing his day, though, leading to a testy conversation between the two in the dugout that was caught by NESN’s TV broadcast.
“He wanted to go out there,” Cora said. “I was like, ‘No, you’re not going out there.’ I respect that. He wants to be competing, but where we were bullpen-wise, knowing what’s coming, we needed some guys to go out there and touch the rubber.
“I appreciate that he wants to keep competing, but at the end, we had to do what’s best for the team. He’ll get the ball again, what is it, on Saturday? The way he’s throwing the ball, he’ll be OK.”
With an off day on Monday, Cora turned to Adam Ottavino, who hadn’t pitched since last Sunday; Garrett Whitlock, who last pitched on Tuesday; and Matt Barnes, who also last appeared on Tuesday, to close out the win. Rodriguez understood, but drawing on lessons he learned from his former veteran teammates, he also, understandably, wanted to continue building on another strong day.
“[Chris] Sale, DP (David Price), [Rick] Porcello, those guys taught me that you have to go out there no matter what,” Rodriguez said. “That’s the way I feel every time I go out there, I have 120 pitches to go out there. That’s the way I learned and I want to be, I like to be competitive all the time, no matter how many pitches I have.
“I just said I want to keep pitching, I want to keep pitching, I want to keep going out there. Like I say, I like to be competitive all the time no matter how many pitches I have. I wanted to go out there, but he told me no, because we have a day off and those guys have to work, too.”
Still, Sunday marked yet another good sign for Rodriguez, who is rounding into form at the perfect time. He labored through the first as he gave up two singles and a walk, leading to an unearned run when J.D. Martinez’s relay throw one-hopped Rafael Devers and bounced off his glove and away. But despite two more walks, he cruised through the rest of his afternoon. He retired the final six batters he faced on 21 pitches.
It’s been an uneven 2021 for Rodriguez after missing last season due to myocarditis, but the way he’s pitching right now is what the Red Sox have hoped for. He has a 1.10 ERA in three August starts, and going back to June 27, he has a 3.12 ERA in his last nine starts, with 60 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.
“I’m feeling really good the way I’ve been pitching, I would say [in] the second half,” Rodriguez said. “I battled a lot through the first half and I finally figured out everything with my mechanics and everything.”
Martinez hit his second home run in as many days with a three-run shot in the first inning and Kyle Schwarber recorded a pair of doubles, his first two hits with the Red Sox, as they completed the weekend by outscoring the Orioles, 30-5.
The Red Sox (69-51) did what they needed to do this weekend against one of the worst teams in baseball, and they’re riding high again after losing four consecutive series as they head to New York for three games against the Yankees this week. They’re now three games back of first in the AL East after the Rays lost again on Sunday.
They received a new jolt of life this weekend after Schwarber’s debut and Sale’s triumphant return on Saturday, and Rodriguez kept those good vibes rolling on Sunday. There’s reason to feel encouraged again, with the starting rotation looking strong again and a five-man staff and bullpen that Cora is confident in.
“We feel like we have a complete pitching staff and also with Garrett [Richards] and Martin [Perez], throwing the ball out of the bullpen,” Cora said. “We’re going to count on them in certain situations. We believe every five days, we’re going to have a good guy on the mound and also in the bullpen, we’re going to be set up to use different guys. We’re feeling better about our pitching staff.”