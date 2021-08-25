Hansel Robles hopped up and down in excitement, pounded his fist into his glove with joy after a line out to Christian Arroyo finally ended another drama-filled night for the Red Sox.
They had survived, but as they walked off the field in celebration of the victory, questions continued to linger.
A day after needing 11 innings and a walk-off grand slam to hold off the last-place Rangers, the Red Sox reset Tuesday against another bottom-feeder.
But a troubling theme continued. During a portion of their schedule that should have presented easy work for a team in desperate need of positive momentum, the Red Sox continued to make things needlessly hard on themselves.
When Hunter Renfroe hit his second home run of the night, a no-doubt two-run shot that cleared everything in left to land on Lansdowne Street to cap a five-run fifth inning, the Red Sox looked to be in the driver’s seat, well on their way to a much-needed relaxing victory. Instead, the bullpen nearly blew it all again, revealing what’s become a sudden red flag for a team in the middle of a playoff race.
The Red Sox prevailed, 11-9, over the last-place Minnesota Twins, behind Renfroe’s two homers and an eighth-inning two-run homer by Kiké Hernandez that provided much-needed insurance. But they continued to have holes to patch up in the late innings, as a six-run lead was nearly erased and Matt Barnes’ concerning struggles continued before Robles heroically rescued them to victory.
“It is what it is,” manager Alex Cora said. “We won. People can criticize our team and the holes that we have or we don’t have. This is a big league win. We’ll take it, we’ll work tomorrow, try to get better, but nobody is going to take the joy out of a big league win for us.”
The Red Sox (72-55) took a two-game lead over the Oakland A’s for the second wild card spot, but despite winning three of their last four since being swept by the New York Yankees last week, it’s been far from smooth sailing.
Renfroe hit his 25th homer of the season and 10th of August to cap a five-run fifth inning for the Red Sox. That should have buried the Twins, but the six-run lead almost evaporated. Their 9-3 advantage turned to 9-8 after the Twins’ four-run seventh, and Hernandez’s two-run homer in the eighth was ultimately crucial.
After blowing a save in Monday’s win, Barnes was summoned for the ninth and a bounce-back opportunity. But his disastrous run continued, as he faced three batters and didn’t record an out. He served up a leadoff home run to Josh Donaldson before walking two consecutive batters. Cora wasn’t taking any more chances and pulled him before it could get worse.
“We’re concerned,” Cora said of Barnes. “Yeah, we are. Obviously we’re not going to pick on the guy, but we have to make adjustments, whatever it is.
“At the end of the day, it’s about winning ballgames. It’s not about saves or W’s, it’s the Red Sox win or the Red Sox lose and tonight we won again.”
Robles, who recorded 10 saves with the Twins before being traded to the Red Sox at the deadline, was called on to extinguish the fire. And unlike his predecessors, he got the job done in orderly fashion, using his electric fastball to punch out Gordon and Miguel Sano before inducing Jake Cave into the game-ending lineout to second.
“I was just pumped up,” Robles said. “I had adrenaline flowing and I was excited to get the job done. I was waiting for a moment like this and I’m glad it happened.”
Even if it was all avoidably complicated. Tuesday’s mess began in the sixth, when Travis Shaw committed another misplay at first base as he couldn’t handle Max Kepler’s leadoff grounder. Two batters later, Martin Perez gave up a two-run homer to Jorge Polanco that made it a three-run game. That ended his night, but not the Twins’ surge as Hirokazu Sawamura entered the game. The righty proceeded to walk Donaldson before giving up a single to Luis Arraez, and then threw a wild pitch to put runners on second and third with one out.
Sawamura nearly pitched out of his mess, but fell victim to a deflating sequence. After striking out Garver, he fell behind Nick Gordon with a 3-0 count before battling back to make it 3-2. He thought he had struck Gordon out swinging, but after walking halfway to the dugout, he realized Gordon had barely fouled it off. The next pitch, Gordon lined a single to center that plated both runners and made it a one-run game.
Adam Ottavino barely avoided disaster in the eighth. With a runner on and two outs, Polanco ripped a pitch that missed Pesky’s Pole by just a few feet and went foul for what would have been a go-ahead two-run homer. But Ottavino took advantage of his second life by striking him out swinging on a 97 mph fastball, inducing some emotion as he walked off the mound.
Hernandez’s homer gave the Sox much-needed breathing room as they avoided disaster in the ninth. It wasn’t ideal, but they don’t care as long as it’s a win.
“Sometimes wins like this keep building character and we found ways early in the season to do that,” Cora said. “It wasn’t perfect but one thing I tell them is big league wins are big league wins, regardless of how you do it.”