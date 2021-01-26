The Red Sox and Yankees conducted some rare business together.
The two rivals struck a deal Monday, as the Red Sox acquired veteran reliever Adam Ottavino and pitching prospect Frank German from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Both clubs announced the trade, which is the first between the two teams since 2014 and second since 1997.
In an attempt to improve a bullpen that could certainly use arms, the Red Sox land the 35-year-old Ottavino, a side-winding right-hander who has mostly pitched as a setup man throughout his career. He’s played with the Yankees for the last two seasons after seven years with the Rockies. Ottavino played his college ball at Northeastern University in Boston.
“This was a move where we felt we were able to address a number of different objectives,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “We acquired Adam Ottavino, who is a veteran reliever who has had a lot of success, success in our division, has swing-and-miss stuff that plays against everyone and especially right-handed hitters. There’s a lot of right-handed hitters in our division and more that seem to keep joining it.”
The trade seems to be a cash-saving move for the Yankees, who have re-signed DJ LeMahieu and also signed Corey Kluber this offseason. Ottavino was entering the final year of his three-year, $27 million contract with the Yankees, and the Red Sox are expected to pick up most of what he’s owed. The Yankees are reportedly sending $850,000 to the Red Sox, who will be on the hook for most of Ottavino’s $8 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
The Red Sox are hoping they can get Ottavino back to his 2019 form, when he produced a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances for the Yankees, helping them reach the ALCS. But he took a step back during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with a 5.89 ERA in a short sample size of 18 1/3 innings. Ottavino’s struggles were inflated a bit when he gave up six runs in a September loss to the Blue Jays, and there seemed to be a factor of unluckiness. Ottavino’s BABIP — batting average on balls in play — was .375, the highest since his rookie season in 2010.
“We dug into that a good bit,” Bloom said. “Especially when guys start getting up into their 30s, obviously it’s something you want to pay attention to. Really, under the hood, everything looked very similar to 2019. I think you could see that in a lot of his peripheral numbers. The ERA is inflated by a couple bad outings, and one really, really bad outing in particular against Toronto. In a nine-week season, if you’re a reliever and you have a blow-up outing, your ERA is not going to recover from that, but that doesn’t mean that one game should make us look at somebody any differently.
“The stuff was still in place. A lot of things in terms of stuff, in terms of execution, in terms of a lot of the outcomes you would predict, those were all still in place. That’s all very encouraging as we look ahead to 2021.”
It’s unclear what Ottavino’s role with the Red Sox would look like. Matt Barnes, who entered last season as a setup man, became the team’s closer after Brandon Workman was traded, could come into 2021 as the closer. But bullpen roles have not been clearly defined under returning manager Alex Cora.
“Alex and I were talking about that as this was coming together,” Bloom said. “Bottom line, we think we just acquired someone who’s really capable of pitching in any late-inning situation. How that shakes out as far as who closes, that’s something we’re still going to discuss, but it’s just nice to have somebody with experience doing it and experience pitching in those situations to add to our mix and then just figure it out from there.”
The Red Sox are also receiving German, a 23-year-old right-hander from Queens, N.Y. In 30 career minor-league appearances, which includes 23 starts, German is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings, and his last action came for Single-A Tampa in 2019, when he had a 3.79 ERA in 16 games, which included one start.
German, a fourth-round pick by the Yankees in 2018, was ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline’s list of New York’s top prospects in 2020. Bloom said he remembered evaluating German during the 2018 draft and wasn’t certain what his role would be, but seemed more inclined to keeping him on a starter track.
“I think generally speaking, when a guy’s had success in a starting role, you don’t want to cut off the upside of him continuing to have that success,” Bloom said. “I can see him doing either in the future, it really depends on where it goes, but like I said, he has a really good foundation with the athleticism, the fastball that he has and we want to keep him developing.”
Monday’s trade is the first between the Red Sox and Yankees since the trade deadline in 2014, when Boston sent Stephen Drew to New York for Kelly Johnson. Before that, the last deal between the rivals came in 1997, when the Red Sox traded Mike Stanley to the Yankees for Tony Armas Jr., who was ultimately sent in a trade package to the Expos for Pedro Martinez.
The last 10 days have been busy for Bloom and the Red Sox, who have agreed to deals with Martin Perez, Kiké Hernandez and Garrett Richards. They likely aren’t done, and are still in talks with Jackie Bradley Jr. Bloom said nothing has changed with the center fielder, who they’ve remained engaged with throughout the offseason.