BOSTON — David Price’s fourth season with the Red Sox is over.
The left-handed pitcher has officially been shut down. Boston manager Alex Cora made the announcement prior to Wednesday night’s game with the Giants at Fenway Park.
“I think it’s a head start to next year,” Cora said. “It’s the smart thing to do.
“If we were 1 game up or in the hunt he’d probably be pitching out of the bullpen like in ‘17. Where we’re at and how important he is, it’s better off moving forward and getting him right.”
Price finishes 7-5 with a 4.28 earned-run average in 2019. That last number swelled over his final five starts, as Price stood at 3.16 after a 7-4 home loss to the Dodgers on July 14. His 107 2/3 innings of work are the second-fewest in a full season in his career.
“We need this guy healthy and ready to go,” Cora said. “I think it’s the best move for the player and for the organization.”
Price was on the injured list twice this season, suffering from left elbow tendinitis and the left wrist cyst that ultimately ended his campaign.