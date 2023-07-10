BOSTON — After three consecutive years of drafting high school shortstops with their first pick, the Red Sox shifted gears on Sunday and landed the consensus best catcher in the draft.
The Red Sox selected University of Virginia catcher Kyle Teel, the reigning ACC Player of the Year, with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft.
Teel was widely regarded as a top-10 draft prospect and was ranked No. 7 on MLB Pipeline’s pre-draft rankings and No. 10 by Baseball America. He was expected to be taken well before the Red Sox picked, but Boston happily scooped him up after he slid into the middle of the first round.
“Kyle is a guy that we had very high on our board for obvious reasons,” said Red Sox Director of Amateur Scouting Devin Pearson. “He had an unbelievable 2023 season offensively and is arguably one of the best college athletes in the draft. We think he’s going to be really valuable for us. We’re excited to add an athletic catcher to the system, and we were thrilled to get him with the 14th pick.”
The 21-year-old Teel is coming off a fantastic junior season in which he batted .407 with an 1.130 OPS, 13 home runs and 25 doubles for the Cavaliers. He also served as Team USA’s catcher in the summer of 2022 and was considered a top-100 prospect out of high school before he withdrew from draft consideration.
Scouts have praised his athleticism, arm strength and overall offensive acumen.
“A 6-foot-1, 190-pound left-handed hitter, Teel has plenty of bat speed and takes extremely aggressive, violent hacks with plenty of moving parts in his setup,” writes Baseball America. “He has a large leg kick with a significant hand hitch in his load, but has also developed a solid track record of both contact and on-base skills.”
Teel is the first college catcher drafted by the Red Sox in the first round since Blake Swihart in 2011. He is also the first college player taken in the first round under Chaim Bloom, and prior to that the last college player taken first was Tanner Houck in 2017.
With their second-round pick (No. 50 overall), Boston took Nazzan Zanetello, a shortstop from Christian Brothers College High School in the St. Louis area to round out Day 1 of the draft.
Zanetello, 18, is a right-handed hitter who is committed to play at Arkansas next year. Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 52 prospect in this year’s draft class, Zanetello comes in a wiry frame and has potential with all five tools. While the Red Sox plan to primarily develop him as a shortstop, amateur scouting director Devin Pearson said late Sunday that the organization also expects to give Zanetello some outfield reps as he begins his professional career.
