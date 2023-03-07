Hours after Red Sox designated hitter/first baseman Justin Turner was hit in the face by a pitch during the club’s exhibition win over the Tigers, his wife issued a positive update on his condition.
Turner’s wife Kourtney tweeted early Monday evening that Turner, who was taken by ambulance after being struck by a Matt Manning pitch, had been released from the hospital and was home. Turner required 16 stitches but did not suffer any facial fractures, according to the tweet.
“Thank you to everyone that reached out about Justin and sent prayers,” Kourtney Turner tweeted. “We’re home now and he’s resting (okay — maybe listening to the replay of the game). 16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans.”
Turner was hit in the side of the face by the first pitch Manning threw him in the first inning Monday. He immediately went down to the ground while bleeding heavily. Manager Alex Cora said Turner was coherent shortly after being hit; team trainers led him to the clubhouse before he was taken away by ambulance.
Turner’s timetable for a return to game action is unclear.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.