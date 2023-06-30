BOSTON — Thursday marked an important step as Red Sox lefty Chris Sale tries to work his way back from his latest significant injury.
Sale underwent an MRI on his injured shoulder Thursday morning and was cleared to begin throwing for the first time since he hit the injured list on June 2 with a stress reaction in his left scapula bone (shoulder blade). He threw from 60 feet at about 60-70% on the Fenway Park field as he began his progression back to the mound. Though the lefty is still a ways away from returning to action, he was upbeat about the development.
“I know it’s nothing groundbreaking but it’s big for me personally just because it’s baseball stuff,” Sale said. “I’m a baseball player and showing up to a baseball field to not do anything baseball related … it’s not fun. It takes its toll on you. To be able to show up and actually feel like I’m doing something to better myself — to hopefully sooner rather than later — help this team is good. Throwing is better than not throwing, that’s for damn sure.
Neither Sale nor manager Alex Cora provided a timetable for a potential return to action for Sale, but roster rules provide a significant hint as to when he may be ready. Because Sale was transferred to the 60-day injured list, he’s not eligible to return to action until Aug. 1 at the earliest. Considering the buildup (which includes rehab games) needed before he pitches again in the majors, it’s hard to envision Sale being ready to go in just five weeks after being shut down for four.
