Red Sox’s Chris Sale hurled 2 scoreless innings against the Tigers in his first Grapefruit League start Monday. He struck out two, walked nobody and threw 31 pitches.
He reached 96 mph with his fastball on the JetBlue Park radar gun, according to NESN broadcasters Mike Monaco and Will Middlebrooks.
He recorded two groundouts and two flyouts.
Sale has been limited to 11 regular season starts the past three seasons because of multiple injuries, starting with Tommy John surgery in 2020. He made just two starts last season because of a right rib stress fracture, a left fifth finger fracture and a broken right wrist.
“It was awesome,” Sale told NESN’s Jahmai Webster on the broadcast. “It took a long road. Everybody knows what happened not only to myself but everybody in this organization really lifting me up to get me to this spot. And I’m just really appreciative of it.”
Sale said it was nice to compete again.
“When I’m in a game, I’m not working on anything. I’m working on competing, I’m working on winning,” Sale said. “And that’s part of it.”
Sale, a typically fast worker, had one pitch clock violation in the first inning.
“It’s definitely quicker but I’m a huge fan of it. I love it,” Sale said. “It gets the game going. It keeps people in it a little bit better, not as much lag time. And hey, what do you know? I ran into a little problem there my first one but this is what we’re here for. And I think it’s going to take some adjustments but once we get a couple under our belt, we’ll be fine.”
