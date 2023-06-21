MINNEAPOLIS — Christian Arroyo wasn’t even in Tuesday’s Red Sox lineup until 23 minutes before first pitch, when shortstop Pablo Reyes was scratched with abdominal soreness. That didn’t stop Arroyo from leading a red-hot Boston offense with a career night at Target Field.
Arroyo was 5-for-5 with four RBIs as the Sox won their sixth straight game with a 10-4 rout of the reeling Twins. Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida also homered behind righty Kutter Crawford, who held the Twins scoreless for five innings in his best outing since being placed back in the rotation earlier this month.
The teams traded zeroes until the fourth, when Duvall took starter Bailey Ober deep for his first homer since April, then Arroyo made it a 2-0 game with a rocket solo shot two batters later. In the sixth, after Arroyo singled to put Masataka Yoshida in scoring position, Connor Wong chopped a grounder through the right side to make it 3-0.
Justin Turner (RBI double) and Yoshida (RBI single) each drove in runs in the seventh before Arroyo laced a bases-clearing, three-run double down the right field line to break things open and secure the first four-hit game of his career. In the eighth, Yoshida’s first homer of June (a 447-footer to right field) made it a double-digit game.
Crawford, making his third start since rejoining the rotation on June 3, entered with a 7.11 ERA in the rotation this season but held a sleepy Twins offense at bay. Minnesota tagged Crawford for six hits in five innings but was unable to push a run across; the righty struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Minnesota’s only offense of the night came in the late stages when the Twins launched three homers off reliever Corey Kluber, who entered in mop-up duty. Byron Buxton launched a two-run homer shot in the eighth, then Royce Lewis and Max Kepler went back-to-back in the ninth to make it 10-4. Kluber how has a 7.04 ERA this season and, after pitching three innings, recorded his first career save.
Arroyo’s five-hit game was the first of his career — and his first ever with more than three hits. Arroyo now has 10 extra-base hits in his last 18 games (seven doubles and three homers).
Arroyo’s performance marked the first five-plus hit game by a Red Sox player since Rafael Devers went 6-for-6 with four doubles in Cleveland on Aug. 13, 2019.
Boston’s six-game win streak is the longest such active streak in the American League and the second-longest of the season for the Red Sox, who won eight in a row from April 29 to May 6. Boston is back to four games above .500 at 39-35.
The Red Sox are 10-4 against American League Central opponents this year and are 18-17 on the road.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
