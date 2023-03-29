FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox made a significant move toward finalizing their Opening Day roster after their final spring training game Tuesday afternoon.
Boston announced that outfielder Jarren Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester, likely clearing the way for non-roster invitee Raimel Tapia to make the team. Tapia needs to be added to the 40-man roster, so there’s no confirmation yet that he has made it. Boston would have to clear a roster spot to add him and has not done so yet.
Duran and Tapia were believed to be battling for a reserve outfield spot behind starters Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall, Alex Verdugo and the right-handed hitting outfielder Rob Refsnyder. While the 26-year-old Duran performed well while in camp with the Sox, he spent weeks away from the team playing for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic and only amassed five plate appearances in that time. Tapia was one of the club’s best hitters all spring, hitting .326 with two homers, five RBIs and a .988 OPS in 17 games after signing a minor-league deal in January. Tapia had an opt-out clause in his contract Monday but remained with the team through its exhibition finale Tuesday.
The Red Sox entered Tuesday with two unresolved roster decisions. One was the outfield battle between Duran and Tapia and the other was the unsettled final spot in the bullpen. The club is considering Kaleb Ort, non-roster lefties Ryan Sherriff and Oddanier Mosqueda and external options (trade candidates and free agents) for that spot.
The Red Sox must finalize their 26-man roster ahead of their Opening Day date with the Orioles at 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fenway Park.
