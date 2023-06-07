CLEVELAND — James Paxton gave the Red Sox exactly the kind of dominant starting pitching performance they’ve so badly needed, and yet for most of the outing it looked like it might be wasted by another punchless offensive performance.
It took a while, but eventually the bats did finally come through.
The Red Sox rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth to come from behind and beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-4, snapping the club’s three-game losing streak and pushing Boston back over .500 at 31-30. Rob Refsnyder delivered the go-ahead RBI single and Paxton earned the win.
“It’s been awhile, right?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of the team’s big inning. “It was quality at bat after quality at bat, Pablo (Reyes) going the other way and everyone contributed. It was a good one.”
Early on it didn’t seem like it was going to be Paxton’s night, as the big lefty labored through a tough first inning in which he threw 28 pitches and allowed two runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Josh Naylor and Josh Bell.
But from there he settled down and went seven innings, allowing just the two runs on six hits and two walks. He also struck out nine, drawing 24 whiffs on the night, and threw 71 of his 106 pitches for strikes.
Though he finished the seventh trailing 2-1, the Red Sox bats finally came through in the eighth with the kind of sustained rally they’ve rarely been able to string together in recent weeks.
Boston scored four runs in the inning, which began when the Red Sox first six batters reached safely. While a 399-foot liner by Triston Casas somehow resulted in a single that failed to score Justin Turner from second, the Red Sox were able to take the lead anyway when Kiké Hernández subsequently drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to tie it and Refsnyder came through with the go-ahead RBI single.
Reyes tacked on an RBI single of his own and Alex Verdugo picked up what proved the game-winning sacrifice fly. While Chris Martin endured one of his shakiest outings of the season, he was able to limit the Guardians to two runs in the bottom of the eighth and struck out Myles Straw with runners at second and third to end the inning.
Kenley Jansen took care of the rest, posting a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down his 13th save of the season.
Hernández led the offense by going 1 for 4 with a walk and two RBI, including an RBI single in the sixth to chase former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (5.2 innings, 1 run) and drive in Boston’s first run. Masataka Yoshida went 3 for 5 to raise his average to .319, and Casas went 2 for 4 with a pair of hard hit balls to the wall.
Kutter Crawford (1-2, 3.48 ERA) is set to get the start for the Red Sox on Wednesday and will face off against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.20). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. (NESN).
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.