The Red Sox took care of some business Friday, announcing that they have agreed to terms with all 19 of their pre-arbitration players on one-year contracts for 2023. Agreeing to terms were Wilyer Abreu, Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, Kutter Crawford, Bobby Dalbec, Jarren Duran, David Hamilton, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Bryan Mata, Wyatt Mills, Chris Murphy, Kaleb Ort, Ceddanne Rafaela, John Schreiber, Enmanuel Valdez, Brandon Walter, Josh Winckowski, and Connor Wong.






