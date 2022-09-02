Even as the Red Sox faced long odds to make the playoffs as they entered September on Thursday — a one percent chance, according to FanGraphs — manager Alex Cora did his best to remain optimistic and even hoped for the seemingly impossible.
“Somebody texted me today, the Cardinals won 17 in a row last year in September,” Cora said before Thursday’s series opener with the Rangers. “I’m like, ‘Wow, I like that.’ ”
Then, the Red Sox pulled off the impossible, a singular miraculous win to begin a month in which they would need to pull off a miracle to make the playoffs.
Down three heading into the ninth, the Red Sox found a switch they’ve been missing all season as they rallied to score four times, capped by Rob Refsnyder’s walk-off single to stun the Rangers with a thrilling 9-8 victory at Fenway Park.
Refsnyder’s first career walk-off hit couldn’t have come more dramatic after the Red Sox stormed back from five runs down in the eighth. Fenway Park was half-full — maybe even less — when he laced the single down the left-field line, but roared as loud as it had all night.
The veteran outfielder was mobbed by his teammates as he approached second base, a moment providing a glimmer of hope for a season that looks lost. For Refsnyder, it came after a rough night of sleep after the Red Sox returned to Boston at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning after their trip from Minneapolis.
“Maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often,” Refsnyder said.
It all started, somewhat poetically, because of Rafael Devers.
The Red Sox looked defeated, down five in the eighth inning, when Devers put an end to his rare slump and put the team on his back. After the worst offensive month of his career in August, he stopped his 0-for-24 skid with a monster 414-foot double to make it a four-run game. It didn’t look like it then, but it foreshadowed things to come — even after Reese McGuire struck out with the bases loaded to end the eighth.
The Rangers’ win probability was 96.4 percent at that point.
Down three heading into the ninth against Rangers closer Jonathan Hernandez — who has some of the best stuff in the game, including a 100 mph sinker — it didn’t look promising. But he couldn’t find the strike zone, and the Red Sox, who have chased pitches at a high rate all year, took advantage and finally moved the line.
Tommy Pham walked. Alex Verdugo walked. Then Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single to load the bases. Devers came up and wasted no time, smoking a 99 mph sinker to the left-field gap to score two.
It was the defining moment of the rally, and a long time coming for the struggling Devers.
“It’s just crazy. This game is so humbling,” Refsnyder said. “He’s one of the best hitters in my generation and just to see him kind of grinding. He’s here early doing early hitting with [hitting coach Pete] Fatse and everybody and grinding it out.
“If we’re going to do anything this month, it’s gonna be Raffy driving the ship.”
With runners on second and third and no outs, the rest seemed inevitable — even if the Red Sox have proven to fail in those situations a lot this season. But after J.D. Martinez struck out and Christian Arroyo was intentionally walked to load the bases, Kiké Hernández delivered with the game-tying single.
A batter later, and two pitches after almost squeaking one down the left-field line, Refsnyder found a changeup he liked and delivered the heroics.
“We could have easily just folded there, down five runs, their best reliever,” Refsnyder said. “But a lot of credit to Tommy, starting it off with a really, really good at-bat and then just passing that torch a little bit.”
It was something rarely seen by the Red Sox this year, and a rally long overdue.
“It was fun to watch them locked in,” Cora said. “The fans were into it too the whole time which is good. Not too many at the end obviously, but it was fun. We’ll take it and be ready for tomorrow.”
The Red Sox were in their position Thursday after their pitchers lost control. Five days after his seven-inning masterpiece, Rich Hill issued four walks, responsible for digging the Red Sox into a 4-2 hole.
The bullpen didn’t help matters, either. Zack Kelly allowed two more free passes, two more runs and Eduard Bazardo gave up the two-run homer in the eighth that looked to seal the Red Sox’ fate. The Red Sox issued seven walks on the night. Prior to Thursday, they were 0-16 this season when allowing at least six walks.
Thursday, it was moot.
“Unbelievable comeback,” Hill said. “We never gave up, never quit.”
