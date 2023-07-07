SPORTS-BBA-RANGERS-REDSOX-GET

The Boston Red Sox’ Adam Duvall, left, is all smiles after scoring on a two-run single by Enrique Hernandez, not pictured, against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on Thursday.

 Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

BOSTON — Nathan Eovaldi is having a spectacular season. The former Red Sox right-hander has emerged as a Cy Young contender since joining the Texas Rangers, and while he wasn’t at his best Thursday night, he still walked off the mound with a 5-3 lead in the sixth inning, earning a polite applause from the Fenway Faithful as he exited.

