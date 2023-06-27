Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Shane Drohan have been selected to the Futures Game, which serves as a showcase for some of baseball’s top prospects over MLB’s All-Star weekend.
So far Mayer is batting .250 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI and an .813 OPS through 56 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He was called up to Double-A earlier this month and though he’s faced growing pains adjusting to the higher level (.177 average, .256 on-base percentage), he also has five homers in his first 21 games with Portland.
Yorke has spent the whole season in Double-A and is so far enjoying a bounce back year after 2022’s injury-plagued campaign. Drohan has been the fastest riser in the Red Sox system this season and is now regarded as the organization’s top pitching prospect.
In addition to his participation in the Futures Game, which will be played July 8 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, MLB Pipeline also announced that Mayer had moved up to No. 5 in its midseason Top 100 Prospects rankings. The Red Sox had four prospects make the top 100 in total, with outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 87), Yorke (No. 91) and outfielder Miguel Bleis (No. 92) all cracking the list as well.
Mayer also ranked highly in Baseball America’s latest Top 100 rankings, which were also released Monday. Mayer comes in at No. 6 in those rankings, followed by Bleis (No. 80), Yorke (No. 86) and outfielder Roman Anthony (No. 94).
