SPORTS-BBA-ASTROS-REDSOX-GET

Alex Bregman (2) of the Houston Astros scores on a single by Michael Brantley of the Houston Astros during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

 Paul Rutherford / Getty Images

BOSTON — All season long the Red Sox have been just good enough to stay alive, but Wednesday afternoon the Houston Astros likely finished them off for good.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.