Facing their first big test against a playoff-proven division rival, the Red Sox got splattered like a bug on a windshield against Tampa Bay. The Rays completed the four-game sweep Thursday afternoon, riding a seven-run fifth inning to a 9-3 victory.
The Rays are now 13-0, matching the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers for the best start in MLB history, while the Red Sox limp home last in the AL East and facing serious questions.
Watching this series hammered home just how big a gap exists between the Red Sox and their main competitors.
Offensively the Red Sox had their moments but in key spots couldn’t come through. Overall the lineup went 5 for 28 (.178) with runners in scoring position over the four games, including 1 for 8 on Thursday.
That, combined with the defensive miscues that plagued the club throughout the week, helped give Tampa Bay too many chances and the Rays seemingly took advantage every time.
Thursday was particularly frustrating because the Red Sox finally gained the upper hand and seemed primed to finish the series on a high note. Boston led 3-1 thanks to a solo shot by Rob Refsnyder, an RBI groundout by Kiké Hernández and an RBI single by Justin Turner, but then in the bottom of the fifth the Rays flipped the game on its head.
After a strong start to the game, Corey Kluber (4.2 innings, 4 earned runs, 7 strikeouts) got into trouble and left the game with two outs and runners at the corners. Richard Bleier, summoned to protect a 3-2 lead and face the lefty Brandon Lowe, immediately allowed the game-tying RBI single on the first pitch.
Lowe wound up being the first of five consecutive Rays batters to reach, all on weak contact or low-probability plays. Yet no matter how they got it done, the result was a seven-run inning and an 8-3 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.