SPORTS-RED-SOX-SAY-EMOTIONAL-GOODBYE-1-YB

Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki signals as the Red Sox take on the Yankees at Fenway Park in 2021.

 Stuart Cahill / Boston Herald

The Red Sox officially released catcher Kevin Plawecki on Monday. By Tuesday, he’ll likely have a new team.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.