ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red Sox starters struggled mightily with home runs during the first time through the rotation to start the season. In his 2023 debut, Garrett Whitlock fell right in line.
Whitlock allowed three homers on a night Boston’s offense was dominated by lefty Shane McClanahan as the Red Sox lost their second straight to the Rays, this time by a score of 7-2. Tampa Bay launched just two fewer homers (4) than Boston had hits (6) as the Rays improved to 11-0 and the Sox fell back under .500 at 5-6.
Whitlock’s struggles started with a drip before the long balls started late in his outing. A Wander Franco RBI double made it 1-0 in the first, then the Rays used a little small ball to take a 2-0 lead in the second when Josh Lowe singled, stole second and scored on a Vidal Brújan single. With two outs in the third, Isaac Paredes launched the Rays’ first homer of the night to make it 3-0. Yandy Díaz and Brandon Lowe hit back-to-back two-out shots in the fifth inning to give the Rays a 5-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Boston’s hitters were hapless against McClanahan, an All-Star in 2022. While the lefty did walk four Sox, he only allowed two hits and struck out nine batters in 5+ innings. The Sox finally scratched a run across in the sixth, when with runners on the corners, Masataka Yoshida grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. The Rays tacked on two runs in the seventh against Kaleb Ort when Josh Lowe homered, then Díaz scored on an Triston Casas error.
Boston strung together three of its six hits in the ninth inning and made it a 7-2 game on a Reese McGuire RBI single. McGuire, who entered in the eighth inning, was the only Sox batter with multiple hits.
Whitlock left the game having allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out five. Six members of Boston’s starting lineup Tuesday now have averages below .225 — Kiké Hernández (.086), Justin Turner (.205), Masataka Yoshida (.216), Rob Refsnyder (.158), Christian Arroyo (.176) and Connor Wong (.120).
