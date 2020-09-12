The Red Sox will activate right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to start Saturday’s game against the Rays, manager Ron Roenicke said Friday. Eovaldi, who last pitched Aug. 20 in Baltimore and has a 2-2 record and 4.98 ERA in six starts this season, has been on the injured list with a right calf strain since Aug. 29. He’ll make his return in a short outing against Tampa Bay in the third game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field. ... Lefty Martin Perez will get the nod in the series finale against the Rays on Sunday afternoon ... Chris Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery in late March, began throwing about a week ago. “I probably talked to Chris about a week ago,” Roenicke said Friday. “He was doing really well. He started to play catch. And the catch has gone really well. It’s been about a week now since he started to throw and everything’s going really well.” Dr. Neal El Attrache performed Sale’s Tommy John surgery at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he expects Sale to pitch at some point during the 2021 season. Sale is signed through 2024 has a $20 million vesting option for 2025. He will earn $30 million both next year and in 2022. He will make $27.5 million both in 2023 and 2024.

