The Red Sox will activate right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to start Saturday’s game against the Rays, manager Ron Roenicke said Friday. Eovaldi, who last pitched Aug. 20 in Baltimore and has a 2-2 record and 4.98 ERA in six starts this season, has been on the injured list with a right calf strain since Aug. 29. He’ll make his return in a short outing against Tampa Bay in the third game of a four-game series at Tropicana Field. ... Lefty Martin Perez will get the nod in the series finale against the Rays on Sunday afternoon ... Chris Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery in late March, began throwing about a week ago. “I probably talked to Chris about a week ago,” Roenicke said Friday. “He was doing really well. He started to play catch. And the catch has gone really well. It’s been about a week now since he started to throw and everything’s going really well.” Dr. Neal El Attrache performed Sale’s Tommy John surgery at the Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he expects Sale to pitch at some point during the 2021 season. Sale is signed through 2024 has a $20 million vesting option for 2025. He will earn $30 million both next year and in 2022. He will make $27.5 million both in 2023 and 2024.
rclark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene man dies in Vernon, Vt. motorcycle crash
- More than a dozen Keene State residence life staff resign amid reopening
- Keene woman charged with assault after allegedly hitting man with truck
- Primary results: Sept. 8, 2020
- Willie Mac's restaurant in Keene closed due to COVID difficulties
- Keene High School delays start until Monday
- Voting in NH's Sept. 8 primaries: What you need to know
- Woman reported missing from Vernon is found safe
- Dr. Gregory Nicholas Prah
- Socially distant Halloween? Keene councilor proposes 'trunk-or-treat'
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.