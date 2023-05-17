After leaving Monday night’s game with what was described as a lat injury, right-hander John Schreiber underwent imaging on Tuesday and was officially diagnosed with a right teres major strain.
The teres major muscle runs from the scapula to the humerus and is more or less located where the back, shoulder and upper arm converge. The Red Sox have not yet provided a timetable for his return, though he’s been placed on the 15-day injured list and will be out a couple weeks at minimum.
Christian Arroyo (hamstring) is making progress but Cora said he won’t travel with the team when they fly to the west coast this weekend. The Red Sox hope to have him play some rehab games next week before rejoining the big league club midway through the west coast swing.
Kutter Crawford (hamstring) is expected to be activated on Friday barring any setbacks in his rehab outing Tuesday.
With Schreiber on the shelf and lefty Brennan Bernardino optioned to Triple-A on Monday night, the Red Sox added two new faces to their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s game by calling up righty Justin Garza and lefty Ryan Sherriff from Worcester.
Garza, 29, was recently claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and has appeared in 21 big league games, all with Cleveland in 2021. He has posted a 4.71 ERA over 28.2 innings in his MLB career, and since the start of 2022 he has pitched exclusively at Triple-A. This season he has a 3.95 ERA over 13.2 innings split between Salt Lake and Worcester.
