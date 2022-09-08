Watching the Red Sox go quietly in a 1-0 loss to the Rays Wednesday night was less of a commentary on the 2022 season and more about Chaim Bloom’s trading record.
He wins some, he loses some. Wednesday was a showcase of both.
Starting on the mound for the Sox was Nick Pivetta, who pushed through a calf injury to take the bump and ensure he remained one of the few pitchers in baseball who has yet to miss a start this season.
He was in good form once again Wednesday, using his signature slider to dice up a good Rays team that has now jumped to within 4½ games of the unraveling Yankees in the American League East.
They made Pivetta work for it. He needed 101 pitches to get through five innings, walking three, but he allowed just two hits and one run while striking out three.
It was a classic Pivetta performance — nothing dominant, not very efficient, but he got through five and the Sox were in the game. It’s been his calling card since Bloom acquired him from the Phillies for nothing back in 2020. They also made some significant trades, losing Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in a deal that hasn’t looked very productive, and gaining Pivetta and prospect Connor Seabold in exchange for a pair of rental relievers: Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.
Pivetta has since become one of just 10 pitchers with at least 58 starts over the last two years. With Chris Sale’s injury history and uncertain future, Pivetta is the only reliable starting pitcher currently locked into the 2023 roster.
As useful as he’s been, the acquisition probably hasn’t proven to be enough to overcome another one.
Jeffrey Springs, who started for the Rays and tossed three shutout innings on Wednesday, turned out to be a surprising loss.
Springs was acquired from the Rangers for Sam Travis before the 2020 season and pitched terribly for the Red Sox, prompting Bloom to trade him to the Rays with Chris Mazza for a pair of prospects, most notably Ronaldo Hernandez, who looked like a potential starting big league catcher.
But Hernandez has stalled in Triple-A and Springs has turned into one of the best pitchers in baseball.
The Sox are off Thursday and return to action Friday for a three-game set in Baltimore.
