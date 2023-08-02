SEATTLE — The Red Sox made just one trade at Tuesday’s deadline and it was a minor deal. They acquired 26-year-old infielder Luis Urías in a trade with the Brewers.
Boston sent 22-year-old pitching prospect Bradley Blalock to Milwaukee.
Urías, a right-handed hitter who Baseball America ranked No. 31 on its Top 100 prospect list entering 2019, has struggled this season. He batted only .145 with a .299 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage, .535 OPS, one homer, two doubles, five runs, five RBIs, seven walks and 15 strikeouts in 20 games (68 plate appearances) for Milwaukee. He got optioned to Triple-A Nashville on June 29 and slashed .233/.345/.379/.725 in 29 games there.
“Obviously this is a guy who the past couple years has been a really good major league player and kind of didn’t get on track this year,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “Had a rough start to his season. Was sent down. Started to pull it together and like where the arrow’s pointing. And just feel pretty excited to add him to our mix. And I think he’s a guy that as he’s getting back to who he is at the plate, Fenway should be a good fit for him.”
Urías showed some power potential in 2021-22. He slashed .249/.345/.445/.789 with 23 homers, 25 doubles, one triple, 77 runs and 75 RBIs in 150 games (570 plate appearances) for Milwaukee in 2021. He had a .239/.335/.404/.739 line with 16 homers, 17 doubles, one triple, 54 runs and 47 RBIs in 119 games (472 plate appearances) last year.
He has made starts at third base, shortstop and second.
“We do have a lot of infield depth but just thought that in Luis there’s an intriguing talent there and it’s a really intriguing upside play for us,” Bloom said. “And we felt the cost was reasonable.”
Blalock returned in May after a 14-month rehab following Tommy John surgery. He went 6-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 11 starts between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville this year. He has reached 99 mph with his fastball and added a Kevin Gausman-like split-change this past offseason.
