In the midst of the “easy” portion of their remaining schedule, the Red Sox played arguably the worst game of the season on Saturday night.
Sunday’s game was postponed to Monday due to the weather forecast of Hurricane Henri.
Whatever could go wrong did go wrong as the Sox made a season-high five errors while getting beaten up by the last-place Texas Rangers in a 10-1 loss.
Ugly game?
“Embarrassing is the word,” said manager Alex Cora. “It starts from me. Five errors, we didn’t run the bases well, we didn’t put good at-bats, we didn’t pitch. I think in this thing, it’s a team effort. It starts with us, with the coaches, to keep coaching.
“We’ve been playing sloppy ball for a while. They keep doing it. At one point, we’ve got to be accountable too. That was embarrassing today. It’s not acceptable. For a team that is fighting for the playoffs, to show up like that and play like that, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose a game. It’s how you win or lose the game. That’s not acceptable.”
The Red Sox fell to a season-worst seven games back in the American League East. In the Wild Card chase, they’re a half-game back of the A’s and three games back of the Yankees, who won their ninth straight game on Saturday and have clearly put some pressure on the Red Sox.
But Cora said pressure had nothing to do with it.
“That’s not feeling the pressure,” Cora said. “That’s just playing bad baseball. It’s not the pressure. We played a good baseball game yesterday and today was awful. That was a bad game.”
The offense was stymied by journeyman Jordan Lyles, who entered the game with a 5.55 ERA but held the Sox to just one run on five hits over seven strong innings.
Eduardo Rodriguez was beat up by a Rangers lineup that didn’t have a single batter with an average higher than .263.
The crushing blow was a dinky grounder by Brock Holt that bounced off Rodriguez’s cleat, scored one and allowed Holt to make it all the way to third base following an errant throw by Kiké Hernandez. Overall, Rodriguez allowed five runs on eight hits in 3-2/3 innings.
“It’s embarrassing the way I pitched today,” he said.
In addition to his defensive blunder, Hernandez also made a crucial baserunning mistake in the bottom of the third inning. He was on first base when Rafael Devers hammered one deep to center, but D.J. Peters made a leaping catch at the wall and Hernandez was way off the bag and near second base. Peters threw a cannon to first that just beat Hernandez back to the base for a double play.
It seemed to be the play that killed the Sox’ confidence, although there were a few to pick from.
J.D. Martinez had already been gunned down on the bases the previous inning, when Christian Vazquez hit a single to right field and Martinez tried to score from second. Adolis Garcia made a nice throw on the run to nail Martinez by five feet at home.
“It’s hard to watch,” Cora said of his team’s performance. “It’s hard on us. I hate the way we played today. I hate it. That’s the bottom line. I know a lot of people praise me because I pay attention to details and all that stuff, well, that’s not attention to detail, that’s not sound baseball. I’m the manager of this team, so I’m accountable. I’ve got to do a better job to put these guys in a better position to be successful.”
But Rodriguez said it’s not the manager’s fault.
“It’s 100 percent up to the players,” he said. “We’re the ones to go out there and play every day. He’s just the manager. He’s just managing the lineup. I think it’s up to us. Pitchers, position players, hitters. It’s up to us to change the way we played today and the last couple weeks. It’s 100 percent up to us.”
Rodriguez had two outs with a man on second when Holt hit a grounder right at him that ricocheted towards second base and allowed one run to score. Hernandez tried too hard to make a perfect throw home and nail the runner, but the throw sailed wide and Holt advanced all the way to third.
“I saw it on the last second and by the time I realized where the ball was, it was over by second base,” Rodriguez said.
Holt then scored on a double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end Rodriguez’s night after just 68 pitches. He has a 5.15 ERA.
The rest of the game looked like a clear display of a Red Sox team that lost focus.
There were wild pitches and errant pickoff throws. Xander Bogaerts threw one wide to first base where Bobby Dalbec did him no favors. Hunter Renfroe overran a routine single to right field and let it roll right under his glove and 10 feet behind him. Devers added his 17th error of the year for good measure.
In total, the Sox’ five errors will be a statistic that’s difficult to comprehend.
“We’re not in the business of trying to make plays,” Cora said. “We have to make plays. We haven’t been making plays for a while. We have a job to do. We have to play better and today we didn’t play good. We deserve what happened today on the field.”
They were also out-hit 17-5 by a Rangers’ team that’s just 43-80.
This was supposed to be the Sox’ easy portion of the schedule with the Rangers, Twins and Indians due up. Instead, the Sox suffered one of their ugliest losses of the year.