BOSTON — The home run problems for the Red Sox rotation continued Tuesday night. This time, however, a Boston offense that has been potent so far this season couldn’t do enough to match its opponent.
Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up two homers as Boston fell, 4-1, to the Pirates at Fenway Park. Though Pivetta pitched well (he allowed just one earned run in five innings), a Reese McGuire passed ball in the second inning proved consequential as the Red Sox fell to 2-3.
For the third straight game, the Red Sox scored in the first inning, this time breaking a scoreless tie when Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner both singled and Masataka Yoshida drove in Verdugo with an RBI groundout. Pivetta then got two quick outs to open the second inning before his third strike to Canaan Smith-Njigba got away from McGuire, extending the inning. Three pitches later, Ji-Hwan Bae made the Red Sox pay, lining a two-run homer that barely cleared the Monster.
Bryan Reynolds, who homered twice in the series opener, made it a 3-0 game with a leadoff homer in the third. Pirates starter Roansy Contreras settled down after the first, retiring 14 of 15 at one point before being lifted in the sixth. He allowed just three hits in 5.2 innings.
Pittsburgh tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Reynolds drove in Tyler Heineman with an RBI single. The Pirates had just five hits but made the most of their chances. McGuire had two doubles which were Boston’s only hits after the first inning.
The loss was Boston’s quickest game of the seasonthus far — two hours and 36 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.