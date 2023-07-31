SAN FRANCISCO — It was dejá vu all over again Sunday for the Red Sox, who once again wasted some late-inning heroics from Justin Turner and were walked off by the Giants.
Turner hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the eighth inning but San Francisco battled back and took the series finale, 4-3, when Joc Pederson hit a walk-off single off new Sox reliever Mauricio Llovera in the 11th inning. The Giants took two of three low-scoring games in a highly competitive weekend set at Oracle Park; Boston’s second consecutive loss dropped the club to 56-49 on the season.
For the second straight day, Turner had a big late hit after San Francisco’s staff kept Boston’s offense quiet for most of the game — and bailed out a team that had committed a series of fundamental miscues throughout the game. The Red Sox had just three hits before the seventh, when Adam Duvall led off the inning with his ninth homer of the season to cut the score to 2-1.
In a matchup of lefty openers, San Francisco’s Tyler Alexander was better in his short stint than Boston’s Brennan Bernardino. After a scoreless first, Bernardino hit two straight batters to open the second inning before the Giants loaded the bases on a Patrick Bailey bunt single. Casey Schmitt capitalized on the chance, plating Michael Conforto with the game’s first run on a hard-hit grounder to Rafael Devers.
After allowing the inherited runner to score, John Schreiber worked through the third before handing things off to bulk lefty Chris Murphy, who entered with a 1.80 ERA on the season. The only trouble Murphy ran into came in the fifth, when Schmitt led off with a single, advanced on a Devers fielding error, then scored on a Wilmer Flores RBI single that made it 2-0.
Like lefty Sean Manaea on Saturday, Giants bulk reliever Ross Stripling kept Boston’s bats quiet for most of his outing. The righty allowed four hits in 4.1 innings and departed after Duvall’s shot barely cleared the left field fence. The Red Sox had a chance to tie the game after Duvall’s homer in the seventh, as they had two men on with one out. But on a Triston Casas pop-up to center field, Christian Arroyo got doubled off second to end the inning.
In the eighth, Jarren Duran turned a bloop to center into a hustle double before advancing to third when Rob Refsnyder grounded out. Turner then stepped to the plate against Rogers and delivered, launching a first-pitch slider into the left field seats, 382 feet away. Turner has 50 RBIs in his last 50 games.
Josh Winckowski surrendered the lead in the eighth. Conforto (single) and Luis Matos (double) got into scoring position and Patrick Bailey plated the tying run with a soft grounder back to the mound. Winckowski struck out Casey Schmitt with a runner on third to preserve the tie.
After the Red Sox went down in order in the top of the 10th, Chris Martin worked a great escape to extend the game. With the bases loaded after two intentional walks, Martin got Matos to ground out and Bailey to fly out to send the game to the 11th.
In the 11th, Llovera hit Casey Schmitt with a pitch then let Brandon Crawford reach on a bunt single. Pederson’s line drive into right field ended things, plating the automatic runner, Bailey.
Boston fell to 3-4 in extra-inning games this season.
