If Garrett Richards could’ve gotten just one of those erratic fastballs in the strike zone, the Boston Red Sox might’ve come away with a different result on Wednesday night.
Richards hit one batter, spiked a fastball about 40 feet in front of him, threw another to the backstop, walked six more and ended the night with 48 strikes on 92 pitches as the Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-3.
“I was just kind of fighting my delivery the whole night,” Richards said.
That the Jays somehow managed just four runs off him is a minor miracle in itself. He allowed just four hits in 4-2/3 innings, three of them singles, but the constant foot traffic and seven men he put on base for free are what cost him.
Manager Alex Cora has continued to express confidence in Richards and said he will stay in the starting rotation.
“We’ve got to find a way to throw the slider for strikes,” Cora said. “He’s been very inconsistent with it, even in spring training, that’s something we have to work and try to find it.”
When Richards was signed to a one-year, $10-million contract with an option for 2022, the Red Sox knew they had a bit of a project on their hands. He entered the year with less than 200 innings combined over the previous five seasons. But with his high-90s fastball and sweeping slider, they figured it was a project worth working on.
Through four starts, Richards has been painful to watch. He’s thrown 16 2/3 innings and allowed 14 runs (12 earned) while walking 13 batters and striking out 12.
Of his 321 pitches, only 58 percent of them have been thrown for strikes, well below the MLB average of 63 percent.
“I’m throwing a lot more curveballs now so I feel like throwing two breaking balls isn’t the easiest thing to do,” Richards said. “So in a way I feel like maybe my curveball has taken a little bit of feel away from my slider. But that’s work that needs to be done in between starts.”
His stuff is plenty good enough, as evident by a few ridiculous swings generated by Blue Jays batters on pitches that weren’t even close to the strike zone. Several times they had checked swings called strikes on balls in the dirt. Richards’ release point was so off that at one point in the second inning, he threw a fastball into the ground right in front of him.
When runners were on base, Richards looked unsettled. He made three consecutive throws to first to check on Marcus Semien, hitting Semien in the foot on one of them. Then he stood there motionless, looking straight at the catcher while Semien took off and stole second base easily.
All four runs allowed by Richards were scored in the first or second inning. It’s been a common theme this year, as he’s allowed 11 of his 14 runs to score in the first two innings.
He’s constantly putting the Red Sox in a hole, and they’re now 1-3 when he starts and 11-4 with anybody else on the mound.