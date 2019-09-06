BOSTON — Rafael Devers sat silently in the Red Sox dugout. Christian Vazquez soon joined him.
Boston’s third baseman and catcher looked out at the Fenway Park diamond, the stands emptying rapidly. The remainder of the 32,632 fans in attendance on a cool Thursday night were eerily quiet.
The Red Sox had just been sucker-punched by the Twins in the bottom of the ninth inning. Eddie Rosario delivered the blow from left field with his strong right arm.
Rosario’s throw to the plate was on line and on time. Devers dashed around third base and attempted a head-first slide, but he was out by a good seven feet. J.D. Martinez’s double went for naught as Minnesota escaped with a 2-1 victory.
Xander Bogaerts dropped a one-out single into left and Devers beat out a fielder’s choice grounder to second, avoiding what could have been a game-ending 4-6-3 double play. Devers was on the move again when Martinez — down to his final strike in a 2-and-2 count — drove a slider from Taylor Rogers about halfway up the Green Monster.
Devers gathered steam as he rounded second and never broke stride, waved home without hesitation by third base coach Carlos Febles. Martinez had just collected only the fourth hit of the night for Boston, and Vazquez was 0-for-3 as he stood on deck. The decision to send Devers was an immediate one.
Devers stood slowly and walked toward the clubhouse with Vazquez, watching the replay on the center field video board perched above the bleachers. The grim result was on display for all to see, and there was more bad news along the bottom of the wall in left. Tampa Bay and Oakland both won on Thursday, further punishing the Red Sox in what has become an increasingly unlikely bid to secure an American League wild card berth.