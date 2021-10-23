The Red Sox have gotten plenty of offense since the American League Championship Series began. Through the first five games they have scored 28 runs on 40 hits against the Astros, so you can’t say the lineup hasn’t been productive.
But when it comes to actually getting runners across the plate, the Red Sox have been remarkably one-dimensional.
Since the ALCS began, the Red Sox have gotten most of their offensive production from home runs. Of the team’s 16 run-scoring plays, 11 have come courtesy of homers, and in three of the five games Boston has gotten all of its offense via the long ball.
Three of those have been grand slams, of course, but the others have all been solo shots (5) or two-run bombs (3). Other than that, Boston’s runs have come on a pair of Christian Vazquez RBI singles, a Hunter Renfroe RBI double and on two errors.
That’s it.
The Red Sox have had plenty of other opportunities to score but haven’t been able to capitalize. In Boston’s three losses the team is a combined 1 for 22 with runners in scoring position while leaving 22 men on base.
Compare that to the Astros.
Houston has hit some home runs, sure, but in the big innings that won the Astros Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park, they buried the Red Sox by stringing together great at bats.
The ninth inning on Tuesday night? Double, intentional walk, RBI single, walk, three-run double, intentional walk, RBI single, run-scoring single plus an error, RBI single.
And the sixth inning on Wednesday? Walk, error, two-run double, infield single, RBI double, two-run single.
It’s felt at times like a runaway train picking up steam with each at bat.
“We haven’t been able to stop their fast-break offense. When they get going, they get going and they don’t stop swinging,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “You see the splits throughout the season, with men in scoring position for X or Y reason they become Hall of Famers as a team. They’re average with nobody on but with men in scoring position they’re Hall of Famers.”
A home run-focused attack is inherently boom or bust. A big home run at the right time can change the game, and if you’re getting lots of traffic on base and hitting grand slams like the Red Sox did early in the series, then you’re going to be in great shape.
But when the big blasts don’t come, you need to find another way. The Red Sox haven’t.