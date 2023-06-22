MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Farmer hit a walk-off RBI single off of Kaleb Ort as Minnesota won a back-and-forth game, 5-4, to snap Boston’s six-game winning streak. The Red Sox, who got seven strong innings from Garrett Whitlock, fell to 39-36. Boston was 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base in the loss.
The Sox jumped out to an early lead in the first when Justin Turner worked a two-out walk and scored when Rafael Devers smoked a double off the center field wall. The Twins tied the game when Byron Buxton doubled and Kepler singled him home in the second, then took the lead when Christian Vázquez singled off Kiké Hernández’s glove and Royce Lewis came all the way around to score from first base in the second.
Turner made it 2-2 with a solo blast off Sonny Gray that traveled 447 feet in the third, but Minnesota once again pulled ahead when Farmer doubled and scored on a Carlos Correa RBI groundout. In the fifth, Alex Verdugo laced a one-out triple down the right field line then scored when Turner singled for his second RBI of the game.
Kepler put the Twins ahead once again with a solo homer off Whitlock in the sixth before the Sox used some small ball to tie it in the top of the eighth. After Masataka Yoshida walked, David Hamilton entered as a pinch-runner for his MLB debut and stole second before scoring on a hard-hit Triston Casas double into the gap.
Whitlock went seven innings for the second straight start but took a no decision after allowing eight hits and striking out six batters.
