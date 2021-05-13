Missed opportunities once again came back to haunt the Boston Red Sox in a 4-1 loss Wednesday night to the Oakland Athletics that also included some frustrating mental errors on both the mound and base paths. They’ve now lost three in a row, and have dropped the first two of their three-game series against the A’s (23-15), who took control of the AL’s best record with Wednesday’s win.
The Red Sox’ (22-16) offense is in a rare tailspin, with just four runs and 13 hits in their last three games And they couldn’t even get to Oakland righty James Kaprielian, who was making his first career big-league start.
And he put it on a platter for them.
The Red Sox’ clunker at the plate began right away, when they loaded the bases with no outs in the first and only scored one run. Xander Bogaerts struck out and Rafael Devers popped out before Christian Vazquez walked in a run, and that’s all they could show for it as Hunter Renfroe struck out to end the threat.
In the fifth, the Red Sox, trailing 3-1, had another prime chance with runners on first and third with no outs as Marwin Gonzalez walked and Alex Verdugo reached on a throwing error by Kaprielian. They came away empty again after Gonzalez made a baserunning mistake.
Somehow, the Red Sox weren’t done wasting chances as they put runners on second and third with one out, trailing 4-1. Vazquez hit a ground out to second, and Bogaerts inexplicably raced home. First baseman Matt Olson was well aware as he gunned him down at the plate to end the inning.
“I definitely would play it differently next time,” Bogaerts said. “I wish I hadn’t gone.”